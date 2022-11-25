Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle jackhammers up its own new gutter and road surface at Carrington after it was too 'flat' to carry water away

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
November 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEWCASTLE council gang has had to tear up a strip of newly laid gutter and resurfaced road in Carrington after the original work did not have sufficient slope to allow water to flow to the nearby stormwater drain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.