AFTER relocating from England to Australia four years ago, Louise Knights had to pivot her career path.
From that came the idea to renovate a high-top Kombi van into a mobile gelato van to service the Lake Macquarie area.
"I figured that if ice-cream vans can work in the UK where it's only warm for two months of a year, it has got to work in Australia," Knights tells Weekender.
"I knew that if we did something slightly different where the van had a vintage look and offered a premium product, it would give that point of difference."
Louise and her husband Paul bought a 1973 Volkswagen T2 Kombi and spent two years remodelling it into a vintage-inspired gelato van, complete with candy stripe pink paintwork and bunting.
Lulu's Gelato Company launched in November 2020. The van has become a staple at market events and holds a regular spot at Croudace Bay Park, where it will be every day during the upcoming summer school holidays.
Earlier this month, Lulu's Gelato Company unveiled a permanent home in a shop on the waterfront in Toronto at Shop 2/2 Wharf Road positioned next to the children's playground and swimming baths.
Lulu's Gelato is a haven for gelato lovers.
Decorated with the pink theme featured on the van, the shop has 24 flavours on offer, with everything from strawberries and cream to pistachio alongside favourites such as bubblegum and cookies and cream.
"Because the Kombi has a certain look, I wanted the shop to mimic that," she says.
"I wanted the shop to be a destination for people after they go out for dinner and, rather than have dessert where they are, seek out somewhere to go.
"It's lovely to spend the evening walking along the foreshore with a scoop of gelato."
The gelato is sourced from Adelaide-based Gelista which Louise has used as her supplier since day one when she launched the van.
One of the most popular flavours served at Lulu's is lemon myrtle with toasted coconut and macadamia ("It is so clean and fresh, and delicate," she says) and she also recommends the orange creme brulee with candied almonds and sweet orange ripple.
Finding the right product took time but in the end, Gelista's "unique, clean flavour" won out.
"I wanted something superior, I really did, and I found these guys in Adelaide and they were great," she says.
"They use all-Australian ingredients and if I request a certain flavour they will endeavour to make it for me."
The menu at Lulu's includes milkshakes, thickshakes and brownies which are served with a scoop of gelato on the side.
Lousie said she aims to eventually grow the business into a dessert bar.
"I'm actually not that big on gelato, but I love puddings," she says with a laugh.
"At the moment we have brownies on the menu but we have the scope to expand and offer a bigger dessert set up."
Lulu's Gelato caters to a variety of dietary requirements.
The gelato selection includes vegan varieties and gluten-free options, with at least seven vegan options available that are not just sorbet-based.
"I have a dairy-free salted caramel, vanilla bean and a coconut and raspberry which are all based on coconut milk," she says.
The vegan and gluten-free options extend to the milkshakes, and she also offers gluten-free cones and gluten-free brownies.
"I have milkshakes and thickshakes and I have a completely separate dairy-free milkshake stand with alternative milk, so we can use the dairy-free vanilla bean gelato with the sauce flavours that are vegan and the alternative milk," she says.
"There are a lot of children and adults out there who don't have dairy or gluten, so I don't want anyone missing out."
"Coming into summer we will have apple sorbet, pineapple sorbet and we will change up the dairy-based gelato as well," she says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.