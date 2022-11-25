Hunter COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations on the rise

THE number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Hunter New England Local Health District jumped to 3137 in the most recent reporting period, compared to 2354 in the week before.
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report for the week ending November 19 showed there were 53 people in the district hospitalised with COVID-19 including one that required intensive care, and three deaths.
In the week before there were 39 people hospitalised including four that required intensive care, and four deaths.
In the year to date the district has recorded 379,639 cases.
Across NSW case numbers are rising but at a slower rate than in previous weeks, which is consistent with the national trend.
There were 27,750 people diagnosed with COVID-19 across the state in the week to November 19, an increase of 17.6 per cent since the previous week.
The seven day rolling average of daily hospital admissions decreased to an average of 73 admissions, compared with 75 at the end of the previous week.
There were 511 people admitted to hospital and 59 admitted to intensive care, plus 37 deaths.
The figures come as research by Pfizer suggests almost two-thirds of Australians believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind them, despite a new wave of infections and different variants of the virus emerging.
One in three people is less likely to get tested for COVID-19 when they have symptoms now compared with a year ago.
The findings have prompted stark warnings from health professionals.
University of Sydney infectious diseases specialist Professor Robert Booy said the apparent decline in testing was a major concern and urged Australians to keep up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Recent federal government data has shown COVID-19 still poses a very real risk to the health of our communities as we move into a new wave of infections, specifically to those at higher risk of serious illness," Professor Booy said.
"Testing earlier means people can seek medical advice sooner and can access anti-viral medicines faster if they are eligible."
Almost two-thirds of Australians are also less concerned about how COVID-19 is affecting their community, while about half aren't as worried about their own risk of serious illness.
One in five people who are at higher risk from COVID-19, such as those aged over 70 or those with health conditions including heart disease, are less likely to get tested or see a doctor if they experience symptoms.
The research findings are based on a November survey of 1000 Australian adults by Pfizer Australia.
Authorities are closely monitoring a second Omicron variant's transmission overseas.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.