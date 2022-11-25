Newcastle Herald
Hunter COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations on the rise

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
November 25 2022
The COVID-19 testing clinic at Honeysuckle in January this year. Picture by Marina Neil

THE number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Hunter New England Local Health District jumped to 3137 in the most recent reporting period, compared to 2354 in the week before.

