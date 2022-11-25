NATE De Thierry, after five brutal weeks of cut-throat World Cup qualifiers with Hong Kong in Dubai, could be forgiven for seeking a break from rugby.
Think again.
De Thierry arrived back in Newcastle on Monday and was straight into preseason training with the Hunter Wildfires.
"I'm super keen to get stuck in," De Thierry said. "I have always been a competitor. I love being pushed. It makes me a better player. The boys are looking really sharp. I can't wait for the season to start."
De Thierry, 28, qualifies to represent Hong Kong after spending almost four years living and playing there, initially as part of arrangement with Super Rugby club the Chiefs.
After failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup through Asia-Oceania, Hong Kong had a second chance in a repechage tournament alongside Portugal. the USA and Kenya.
Played in Dubai, Hong Kong went down to Portugal (42-14) and the USA (49-7), before finishing with a win over Kenya 22-18. Portugal pipped the US for the final spot in France next year.
"It was a great experience," said De Thierry, who started at fullback in each game. "Unfortunately, we didn't make it to France but I enjoyed every moment of it. We gave it a good crack.
"It is a huge step up from Shute Shield. The speed of the game and the physicality is another level. Most of the guys are in the top premierships in England and France and are all professionals. Playing against those guys, I get to test where I am at."
De Thierry is in his third season with the Wildfires. The player of the year in 2021, his 2022 campaign was a near non-event. After returning from Spain in May, he dislocated his shoulder and then spent three weeks away with Hong Kong.
The game-breaking utility played the final two Shute Shield rounds and has "unfinished business".
"Unfortunately, I had the shoulder injury and didn't play as many games as I wanted for the Wildfires," De Thierry said. "I put a plan in place to get back before the semis. I had nine weeks to get ready and worked really hard on my rehab.
"With us missing out on the play-offs last year, I feel like I have unfinished business. My goal is to win the Shute Shield with the Wildfires.
"It was tough sitting on the sidelines. The forward pack was so strong. I'm confident we can bring that back. Other teams will be a bit shocked when the season kicks off because we will be coming in hot."
De Thierry has been overseas for the past two preseasons.
"Being here for the full preseason, he will be a totally different player and add a new dynamic to the team," coach Scott Coleman said. "He lifts the standard at training and around the club."
"He does all the little things right in terms of preparation and recovery. He is the ultimate professional and has a very high rugby IQ."
