Two Vietnamese nationals sentenced to jail for roles at Gungal property near Muswellbrook where 2628 cannabis plants were seized in 2020

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

Two Vietnamese nationals described in court as little more than labourers or crop-sitters for a major cannabis growing operation in the Upper Hunter have been handed jail terms.

