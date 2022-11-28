How do we rebuild interest in careers in the construction industry?

The construction sector is one of the fastest-growing industries in Australia but is not immune to the massive labour shortages resulting in a skills gap.
While this boom is great for the future of construction, the shortage of skilled workers makes it difficult to complete builds on-time and deal with rising inflation, along with building material shortages and supply chain disruptions. Regional Australia faces even more challenges to attract and retain a skilled workforce, leading to a skills scarcity which can result in poor project delivery, high project cost and potential bankruptcy.
According to the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, the skill gaps projections have identified construction management as one of the top 10 most in-demand jobs that will need a new influx of trained workers in the coming five years. Some people blame the existing construction industry structural dimensions while others point to the ageing skilled workforce that is difficult to replace. Either way the problem keeps getting worse.
Is it because construction careers are perceived as jobs with hard hats and high vis that no longer attract tech-savvy youth, from the Gen Z and millennials?
It has also led to the consideration of free TAFE courses in some states such as NSW and Victoria, yet the uptake of these free construction-related training programs remains low. According to Hays Australia, careers in construction are among the highest-paid jobs with a pay range from $120,000 to $320,000 for 2022 and 2023.
While construction managers top this list with an expected salary level between $250,000 and $320,000, the reluctance of the young generation to build a career in construction is clear from the (less) than popular construction management courses.
It seems that only a student who has an influence of construction from their close family or friends will develop an inspiration to build a career in construction.
As per National Skills Commission data, the difficulties in retaining construction workers increased from 12 per cent in 2021 to 27 percent in 2022 for medium to large construction companies in Australia.
This can be due to a myriad of reasons, such as the workload created by market demand and physical and mental strength required to continue a job in construction.
It can also be argued that this male-dominant industry is not recognised as a strong career route for women.
These are just some of the issues that have led to an endless cycle of skill shortage.
As per Australian Bureau of Statistics data, only 13 per cent of workers in construction are female and 11 per cent of this work in management and support roles while only two per cent engage in hands-on trade jobs.
This is seen from the student enrolments in construction management degree programs in universities where the female representation barely makes 25 per cent of an average classroom. While we need to see more and more women in construction, the lack of female role models in construction jobs can also be a reason for poor female representation in construction jobs.
Skill shortage has become a pain point for everyone in the industry.
The big question is: how can construction businesses reverse the trend? One solution can be to identify emerging and diminishing skills that are created through modern methods of construction such as prefabrication and productisation. Also, exploratory studies can be conducted to see the needs and beliefs of Gen Z youth and see what went wrong and where in construction jobs.
It is clear that various construction stakeholders including the government, education institutions, training institutions and construction companies have been working in silos to find solutions.
We are hosting a workshop to provide a platform for collaborative engagement to identify and resolve some of the critical issues facing the industry. We are getting together construction companies, training and education providers and other relevant stakeholders in the sector, especially within regional NSW. It may not solve the skills shortage overnight, but it's a great start.
It is important the construction sector join forces with government and other stakeholders to address well-recognised shortcomings for attracting and retaining people and enhancing the industry's capacity and capability to deliver quality construction projects across the Hunter and beyond.
Buddhini Ginigaddara is an Industry Educator in Construction Management at the University of Newcastle who conducts research on offsite construction and its effect on construction skills.
Associate Professor Temitope Egbelakin from the University of Newcastle is working to provide sustainable global solutions in construction and strategies to create communities that are more resilient.
