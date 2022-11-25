STUDENTS slipped down a slime slide, were covered in coloured powder and danced under water when St Joseph's Primary Charlestown hosted its GR8 Race.
Principal Kate Drake said teacher Kathryn Hill worked with Motiv8 Sports Lake Macquarie to create the Friday event, which combined fitness and fundraising.
"Students were so excited and said it was the best day ever," Ms Drake said.
"They loved it and they were really grateful. It was just a really happy vibe."
Students sought sponsorship to participate in teams in the event, which saw them visit 20 different countries or activity stations to have their passport stamped.
Ms Drake said the event aimed to raise $20,000 to go towards the cost of ninja park circuit equipment for the school's redeveloped play space.
She said it was the biggest event the school had held since before COVID-19 and that parents, St Mary's Catholic College Gateshead students and firefighters from Charlestown and Tingira Heights helped stage the activities.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
