China talks a win for Albanese government

The significance of the meeting between Richard Marles and China's defence minister, General Wei Fenghe, on the sidelines of the ASEAN defence ministers' meeting in Cambodia this week should neither be over-egged or understated. While it is a welcome development, coming as it does soon after the meeting between Anthony Albanese and President Xi Jinping, the reality is that it is going to take many months, perhaps years, to return the Australia-China relationship to where it was in the middle of the last decade.

