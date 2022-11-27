China talks a win for Albanese government

The significance of the meeting between Richard Marles and China's defence minister, General Wei Fenghe, on the sidelines of the ASEAN defence ministers' meeting in Cambodia this week should neither be over-egged or understated. While it is a welcome development, coming as it does soon after the meeting between Anthony Albanese and President Xi Jinping, the reality is that it is going to take many months, perhaps years, to return the Australia-China relationship to where it was in the middle of the last decade.
There is a risk that, if Australia responds to what appears to be a charm offensive on the part of senior Chinese leaders after years of so-called "wolf warrior" diplomacy too effusively, the government could find itself making concessions it would later regret.
While the tone of the rhetoric has undergone a remarkable change for the better, the reality is that China is still holding two Australians - including a news presenter - as hostages of fortune, and key exports including wine, shellfish and barley are still sanctioned. Australia also has legitimate concerns about human rights abuses in China and the military build up in the South China Sea which threaten freedom of navigation. Less than a fortnight has passed since a Royal Australia Navy vessel was closely shadowed in the area.
The best way forward for China, which appears to have moved on from trying to punish Australia for banning Huawei from the 5G network, calling for a independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, cracking down on political interference and criticising Beijing's appalling human rights record, would be to lift - or at least ease - the trade sanctions.
They are not in either country's interest.
The sanctions and COVID exposed Australia's over dependence on China as both a market and a key supplier of essential goods and services for all the world to see.
Australian producers have since diversified into other markets and manufacturers and others have looked elsewhere to obtain critical supplies and equipment. This country is now notably less reliant on China than it was before President Xi put it in the deep freeze. Australia's example has also led to other countries taking a stronger stand against Chinese coercion, turbocharged the importance of the "quad", and triggered the formation of AUKUS and the nuclear submarine deal. It is little wonder Beijing has chosen to adopt a different strategy.
What was notable about this week's meeting, during which China indicated a willingness to resume the regular high-level military dialogue that was suspended in 2019, is that both men commented on the "change in tone and mood".
Within weeks of their last meeting in June Chinese state media was describing Mr Marles as just as hardline as Peter Dutton. While one swallow does not make a summer, it does appear that after a very long winter a new spring may be about to dawn.
