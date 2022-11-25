NICK Flanagan will fly the flag for the Hunter in the final two rounds of the $2 million Australian PGA championships in Brisbane this weekend.
The 38-year-old, who has spent more than a decade based in the US, added a 70 on Friday to his opening even-par round to be at one under and in a tie for 43rd, nine strokes off leader Jason Scrivener.
The former US amateur champion birdied two of his final four holes to make the one-over cut by two strokes
Blake Windred and Jake Higginbottom will now turn their attention to the Australian Open next week after missing weekend action.
In his maiden event as a DP World Tour member, Windred mixed four birdies with a double-bogey and two bogeys to remain at two over and miss the cut by a stroke.
Higginbottom started Friday at one-under, but struggled in the windy afternoon conditions with a 79.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
