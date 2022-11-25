Newcastle Herald
Golf: Nick Flanagan cut above as Hunter PGA hopes fade

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 5:25pm
US-based Novocastrian Nick Flanagan is the only local hope remaining in the Australian PGA in Brisbane. Picture Simone De Peak

NICK Flanagan will fly the flag for the Hunter in the final two rounds of the $2 million Australian PGA championships in Brisbane this weekend.

