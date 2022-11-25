Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

More beehives to be eradicated as mite discovered near Cessnock

By Duncan Murray
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More beehives to be eradicated as mite discovered near Cessnock

More beehives will need to be destroyed after another infestation of varroa mite was detected outside the initial eradication zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.