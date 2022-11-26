IN A rare look behind the gates of one of Australia's largest specialised marine research institutes, locals learned about the vital role Port Stephens Fisheries Institute (PSFI) plays in the state's aquaculture industry.
This year marks five decades since the Taylor's Beach institute opened, which has contributed to the success of seafood platters and sustainable marine environments since.
NSW Department of Primary Industries general fisheries deputy director Sean Sloan said opening the doors to the public on Saturday was an opportunity to teach locals about the extensive work that goes on there.
"The site started out as an aquaculture research facility servicing the local oyster industry," he said.
"50 years on, pretty much all the research we do for aquatic environments we do here at Port Stephens."
The institute operates the longest running oyster breeding program anywhere in the world for Sydney Rock Oysters, and achieved the world's first spawning and rearing of soft coral.
It's bred lines of oysters that have faster growth rates, are more resistant to climate change and the endemic QX disease, a deadly disease first detected in Port Stephens a year ago.
While it's not harmful to humans, the parasite has a devastating impact on Sydney Rock Oyster crops - causing them to die in the winter months.
Now, PSFI supplies stock to local hatcheries across NSW and QLD, helping boost industry productivity.
Mr Sloan said the sold-out tours on the open day demonstrated people's interest in what goes on at the site.
"We have about 120 staff in Port Stephens at the largest marine research institute in the state," he said.
Since its establishment in 1972, PSFI has played a massive role in ensuring the state's fisheries industries are healthy, thriving and sustainable.
It boasts some of the most extensive and modern research facilities in the country, with commercial hatcheries, mollusc and fish production for culture and wild restocking, electrofishing boats, laboratories and state-of-the-art freshwater research equipment, including an award-winning barotrauma laboratory.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
