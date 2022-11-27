Newcastle Herald
Norths defender Matthew Dawson injured as 400-game milestone celebrated for Kookaburras

November 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Norths defender Matthew Dawson. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NORTHS defender Matthew Dawson left the field injured in the final minute of play as the Kookaburras marked Eddie Ockenden's 400th Test cap with a 7-4 victory against India in Adelaide on Sunday.

