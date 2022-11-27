NORTHS defender Matthew Dawson left the field injured in the final minute of play as the Kookaburras marked Eddie Ockenden's 400th Test cap with a 7-4 victory against India in Adelaide on Sunday.
Although the extent of the damage was unclear, Dawson looked in pain after being struck in the arm by the ball during a short corner.
The two-time Olympian and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist was advancing towards the Indian shooter in front of goal when he was hit from close range.
Dawson eventually crouched down, clutched near his bicep and removed protective gear before being substituted.
Assessments will be made in the coming days with three Tests remaining in the series, which Australia now leads 2-0.
READ ALSO:
The World Cup in India in January marks the Kookaburras' next major assignment.
Australia and India traded goals throughout the opening three quarters but the hosts netted three straight in the fourth to clinch a second win in as many days.
India opened the scoring early in proceedings and twice came within one goal at 3-2 and 4-3.
It was 1-all after the first quarter and 4-2 in favour of the Aussies at half-time.
Blake Govers secured a hat-trick, making it 121 goals in 130 appearances for the Kookaburras and five this series alone following a double in Saturday's 5-4 thriller.
His third from a penalty stroke gave Australia a 7-3 lead with less than seven minutes left on the clock.
India returned serve with a spot shot of their own in the dying seconds, shortly after Dawson went off.
Jake Harvie was nominated best on ground.
Newcastle's Ky Willott wasn't part of the Kookaburras' game-day squad for the second Test, but featured in the first.
Australia and India meet again in Adelaide on Wednesday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.