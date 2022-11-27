Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association: Wickets tumble on day one, Ron Hill Oval washed out from 'sprinkler malfunction'

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 27 2022 - 4:00pm
All five teams batting first were dismissed on day one, however, not at Ron Hill Oval with play completely washed out because of a "sprinkler malfunction".

