All five teams batting first were dismissed on day one, however, not at Ron Hill Oval with play completely washed out because of a "sprinkler malfunction".
Fifty-five wickets were taken across Newcastle District Cricket Association's active first-grade matches but Toronto and Cardiff-Boolaroo were called off before they even arrived at the venue.
CBs players received confirmation about Toronto's field status at around 8:30am on Saturday.
Toronto captain Corey Brown described a "sprinkler malfunction" on the club's social media page.
CBs skipper Jay Sneddon says they were informed of "flooding in the outfield".
The round-seven fixture will now start this weekend and remains under two-day conditions while play simply continues elsewhere.
READ ALSO:
Wallsend (2-90), Wests (3-66), University (0-39), Merewether (0-13) and Stockton (0-8) have each begun making inroads in their respective run chases.
Second-placed Wallsend had a productive first day against City, who were dismissed for 216 with Jacob Page (5-41), Cal Gabriel (3-48) and Alex Seamer (2-24) doing the damage.
City's Oli Carter (96) was the mainstay at Wallsend Oval, the ninth man out and four shy of a century.
Nathan Price (47) opened in reply for the Tigers, who have eight wickets in hand and require 127 runs to secure first-innings points.
Third-ranked Wests need 80 runs with seven wickets left, having removed Hamilton-Wickham for 145 at Passmore Oval.
Brad Aldous (3-25) was the pick of the bowlers for the Rosellas while Joseph Price (22 not out) is still at the crease.
Ted Bartlett performed strongly for Hamwicks in both digs, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking 2-22.
Uni's James Rushford (19 not out) and Simon Norvill (19 not out) survived 12 overs prior to stumps as the hosts eye another 195 runs against Waratah-Mayfield (233) at Bernie Curran Oval.
Sea Dragons captain Josh Bennett (3-70) and Tal Cohen (3-41), who was called up from seconds, shared six wickets between them while Sean Lynch and Charlie Williams scored 46 apiece earlier.
Merewether eventually dismissed Charlestown for 284 in the 85th over at Townson Oval.
Daniel Chillingworth (48), Andrew Saville (46) and Michael Harding (40) all made contributions but Charlestown's tail wagged, putting on 99 for the last three wickets courtesy of Matthew Bench (39), Adam Winchester (34) and Daniel Standing (28).
Merewether's Sam O'Sullivan took 3-68.
A late ton from skipper Luke Muddle (102) helped quadruple Belmont's total, batting at No.8 and arriving at 6-54, his efforts almost single-handedly saw them reach 208 against defending premiers Stockton at Lynn Oval.
Stockton spinner Dylan Robertson returned figures of 6-81 from 30 overs.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.