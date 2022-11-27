Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Clayton Harmey puts head down for century after big weekend

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 27 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chevrons Bypass storms down the outside to win on Saturday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Clayton Harmey will make a renewed push for 100 winners in the year after a Newcastle treble and a Menangle victory with Chevrons Bypass took him to 88.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.