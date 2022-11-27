Clayton Harmey puts head down for century after big weekend

Clayton Harmey will make a renewed push for 100 winners in the year after a Newcastle treble and a Menangle victory with Chevrons Bypass took him to 88.
Three-year-old filly Chevrons Bypass ($8), with Grace Panella driving, came from last on the home turn to win the $20,400 Ladyship Pace - her first Menangle success - by a head.
It was a satisfying win for her Cessnock trainer, who had considered not running her after she worked roughly during the week.
"She's always gone good that filly but I'd had a bad week with her and I wasn't starting her," Harmey said.
"She had issues and I hobbled her three days in a row to get her corrected.
"It was good to get a metropolitan win, especially for [owner] Allan [McColl], he puts a lot into me and it was good to get him a decent win."
It was a bittersweet night for Panella, who copped a seven-day suspension for unacceptable whip use and $1600 in fines. She drove two winners on Friday night at Newcastle for Harmey, who extended his lead in the Newcastle premiership.
"It's been a good weekend," he said. "With a month to go, I didn't really worry about the 100, but now we're 12 away, it's sort of in reach, so I'll put my head down and place them in the right races rather than race them together. I don't like travelling much, but I'll have to to get the 12 to get to 100."
Saint Crusader provided the highlight at Newcastle, winning the 3YO colts and geldings Breeders Challenger Regional Series heat. The $30,000 final will be held at Newcastle on December 9.
Earlier Panella also won with Abdicate ($23). Harmey and Jake Hughes later teamed up with Beatboxer ($13), which downed stablemate and favourite Paytons Rock.
"He had the draw over the favourite and he races well Beatboxer if he finds the front," Harmey said.
"I thought he was a good hope, but I still thought Paytons Rock would beat him. But Paytons Rock hung badly throughout and lost ground, and it was a good drive by Jake Hughes, because everyone let him go slow.
"Abdicate was really good. He's always shown that ability but he's just a really hard horse to train. He doesn't eat, and loses weight quickly, but I changed his training around a bit. I thought it would make or break him and he showed what he can do."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
