Savour the moment.
That was Ash Wilson's first message after Newcastle produced a resounding 4-2 victory over Western Sydney in round two of A-League Women at Tamworth's Scully Park on Saturday.
But the Jets coach was also quick to remind her charges there was plenty of work to be done if they want to experience that winning feeling again.
The victory was Newcastle's first since December 27 last year.
The Jets have won just two games in each of their past three campaigns and the result in Tamworth came after a 2-1 loss to Brisbane.
"After the game I obviously congratulated them," Wilson said.
"They were pretty disappointed with their performances [against Roar] and this week they put in a really good effort and worked on things that we've been talking about.
"So I reinforced what they'd done well and let them savour the moment because last year, even the past couple of years, wins have not found us easily.
"But it's one game and the season is longer and you can't sit there and not want to keep raising the standards."
The standards have well and truly been raised by United States import Sarah Griffith.
The Chicago Red Stars forward starred with a hat-trick to lead the Jets to glory.
The three-goal haul was more than any one Jets player had recorded last season and the 23-year-old's performance promised there was more to come.
Scoring, or a lack thereof, has been an issue in their past few campaigns and finding a hired gun was a focus for Wilson this year.
Griffith's goals in the 12th, 36th and 58th minutes give Jets fans something to be excited about.
The first was well crafted. Griffith was found beyond the Wanderers backline with a pinpoint pass from midfielder Murphy Agnew. The Chicago native showed great composure to slot into the bottom right corner past advancing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer with a left-footed shot.
The second, which gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at the break, was an impressive volley from the top of the 18-yard box after a corner.
Griffith then headed into the net from close range to complete her hat-trick after Tara Andrews had nodded on Emily Garnier's free kick.
"Last week you could see how much she was threatening and today she was really hungry to go out there and put in a good performance," Wilson said of Griffith post-match on Saturday.
"That's what quality players do. When they come out [to Australia], they have this expectation on them and she rose to the challenge today and you could see her class.
"I thought her first goal was a really well-worked little play by us and then she was able to make something of it and it was brilliant, and just how clinical she was picking up things off set pieces. When you've got someone who can find the back of the net, it makes a difference."
The Jets took a 4-1 lead in the 67th minute when Andrews scored with a trademark back-stick header off an Agnew corner.
Wilson was pleased with the range of goals and that three had been scored from a set piece.
"Consistent delivery has definitely put us in positions where we've got greater scoring opportunities," Wilson said.
"To be honest, yesterday at training, [Murphy] put in a number in such good areas and we missed them all. That was one of the big messages today - not to waste good deliveries."
The Jets did however leak two goals for the second week in a row - an attempted headed clearance put the ball on a platter for Melissa Caceres to finish with a sublime volley in the 19th minute then Amy Harrison scored too easily in the 76th minute.
The Jets host Perth at No.2 Sportsground in round three next Saturday afternoon.
Also in round two on Saturday afternoon, newcomers Western United beat Wellington 4-1, Sydney FC downed Melbourne Victory 2-0 and Canberra United drew 1-1 with Brisbane.
READ ALSO:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.