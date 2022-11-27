Stephen Jones mare Sussu set for bright future after city win

Scone trainer Stephen Jones is looking to a bright future for mare Sussu after she capped an impressive first preparation with a tough victory at Rosehill on Saturday in the Highway Handicap (1100m).
The four-year-old, a $20,000 Panzer Division-Macedon Lady yearling, picked up $55,000 for the win in the class two handicap to take her record to three victories in five starts and $87,750 in stakes.
An $8.50 chance, Sussu was positioned just behind the leaders by gun jockey James McDonald before making a sustained run in the straight to beat Scott Singleton-trained I'm Not Slew by two thirds of a length.
"A gutsy win," Jones told Sky Racing. "She's done everything right this time, never hardly missed a cheque. She was entitled to be here today and she'll go for a spell now and I think she'll come back a handy filly.
"She had an issue with soundness. The [owners] knew me from Rosehill when I trained here and they asked me to take her and see if I could sort her out and she just went from strength to strength and come good."
At Caulfield on Saturday, Newcastle-trained Norwegian Bliss (Nathan Doyle) and Luncies (Kris Lees) were second as favourites in feature races.
Norwegian Bliss had her unbeaten career start ended at seven races by Crosshaven in the group 3 Kevin Heffernan Stakes before Luncies was 1.5 lengths behind Vow And Declare in the $750,000 Zipping Classic.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
