EMERGENCY services remained at the scene of a head-on truck and car crash at Williamtown for four hours on Sunday.
The collision occurred just after 11.30am on Nelson Bay Road, near Medowie Road, just outside the Murrook Culture Centre.
Police, paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue, as well as a heavy-vehicle tow truck were called to the scene.
Paramedics assessed the driver of the car, aged in their 50s, for minor injuries, but they did not require hospitalisation.
One lane remained closed for four hours while clean-up crews worked to clear the crash site.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area, exercise caution if having to go past the site and expect significant delays as traffic is heavy in both directions.
Motorists heading towards Heatherbrae southbound from Raymond Terrace on the A1 were also warned to expect delays.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
