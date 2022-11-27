Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Early signs good as Papas plays catch up with Jets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
November 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets midfielder Reno Piscopo burns off a Melbourne City defender during the 1-all draw in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

COACH Arthur Papas plans to play catch-up during the A-League's four-week hiatus for the World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.