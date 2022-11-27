Clock Off back at Maitland for trainer Rob Howard

Keinbah trainer Rob Howard will welcome Million Dollar Chase regional final winner Clock Off back to Maitland on Monday night after a four-month spell.
Howard has two strong chances in heats of a 400m 4th/5th grade series but Clock Off is the headline act.
Clock Off won the Maitland regional final over 450m in April, defeating eventual MDC consolation race winner Zipping Maserati and finalist Hold Me Up, in 24.83 seconds.
He was third in the semi-finals at Wentworth Park, where he picked up an injury.
Clock Off returned two months later for back-to-back wins at Maitland, over 400m and 450m. He was fifth at Bulli three weeks later before a last-start win at Goulburn on July 27. He returns on Monday night from box two in heat three, where he will have a clear class advantage.
Howard also has Who Ask Tina in the fourth and final heat from box seven. He has won three times over the Maitland 400m, including a last-start victory there six weeks ago, across his burgeoning nine-race career.
Howard was among the winners on the weekend thanks to Tiny Hands Johns, which broke through for a first victory at Wentworth Park.
Now a winner five times in 13 starts, Tiny Hands Johns was second-last early in the 520m 5th grade event but railed nicely throughout to score a quarter of a length victory.
Abermain trainer Darryl Wilson was another winner at headquarters after Jill Doo and Jack Doo finished one-two in race three, another 520m 5th grade event.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
