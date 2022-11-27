Newcastle set to host Central Coast in NSW Country Championships final

Newcastle will meet Central Coast in next month's NSW Country Championships final following the completion of the state carnival's group stages.
Having already qualified for the title showdown last weekend, three-time defending champions Newcastle were awaiting to learn their upcoming opponents based on results from the second lot of pool games.
Central Coast progressed for a shot at the 2022-23 crown after just finishing on top of the standings in Orange on Sunday.
The Newcastle Herald understands the men's 50-over final will get played at No.1 Sportsgound on December 11.
Central Coast secured an all-important bonus point in their third and last preliminary match, scoring 6-275 and dismissing ACT for 101 at Riawena Oval.
This saw them move to 13 competition points and one ahead of previously undefeated Riverina (12), who went down to Western (12) based on the Duckworth-Lewis method when a storm stopped play late in proceedings.
Riverina were 9-234 with 8.4 overs remaining at Wade Oval, chasing Western's 5-294.
Marty Jeffrey (118) and Matthew Everett (113) made tons in Western's innings while Lachlan Skelly took 4-49.
Central Coast had mixed fortunes on the opening two days of the tournament, beaten by Riverina by 67 runs on Saturday and cruising past Western's 9-195 with seven wickets and 17 overs to spare on Friday.
ACT were winless from three outings.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
