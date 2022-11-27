Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle's representative cricketers set to host Central Coast in NSW Country Championships final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle set to host Central Coast in NSW Country Championships final

Newcastle will meet Central Coast in next month's NSW Country Championships final following the completion of the state carnival's group stages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.