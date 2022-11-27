Trainer Nathan Doyle doubles up on Legends Day at Newcastle

Any disappointment from Norwegian Bliss's defeat at Caulfield on Saturday was eased on Sunday for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle as he enjoyed a winning double on his home track.
Doyle was trackside for Newcastle Jockey Club's Legends Day card after Norwegian Bliss was second, three-quarters of a length to Crosshaven, in the group 3 Kevin Heffernan Stakes on Saturday, ending the mare's unbeaten streak at seven.
"She was brave," Doyle told Sky Racing.
"[Jockey] Blake [Shinn] said that she never felt like she ever balanced in the straight. Caulfield can be a tricky track and brings horses undone. She galloped there well leading into it, but race pressure is a different thing.
"She'll go to the paddock now and at least we know she's up to stakes races."
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' Luncies was another beaten favourite at Caulfield, coming second to Vow And Declare in the Zipping Classic.
Diamond Tipped and Kingdom Of Gold went one better for Doyle on Sunday, winning the 1300m provincial maiden plate and the Gary Harley Handicap (2340m) respectively. Newcastle-based hoop Ash Morgan rode both to victory.
Kingdom Of Gold ($6.50) lifted late to wear down Rosie Impact in the shadows of the post, giving him a third win in 12 starts.
"He was good today, he travelled a lot better," Doyle said. "Last start he never touched the bridle the whole race over 2000m [when fifth at Hawkesbury].
"I just done nothing with him and just left him quite fresh and he was a bit jig-joggy in the mounting yard and I thought, if you're going to travel, it might be today.
"He just shows no gate speed but he just wanted to track in the race today and he was always going to grind away late."
Diamond Tipped, raced by Matthew Sandblom, was another satisfying winner for Doyle, breaking through at his fifth start.
"He's shown me so much talent this horse, he's been very frustrating," he said.
"He's had issues at the gates and whatnot. He's a four-year-old winning his first race but he's very lightly raced and he's getting better each time we do step him out.
"I've got to thank Matthew, the owner. When we had the gate issues with him, he goes, 'do we move him on?' And I was, 'nah, please don't'. He does show us plenty at home and hopefully we can reap the rewards now."
Trainer Michael Freedman also had two winners. Blanc De Blanc ($1.12) was a narrow victor in the Paul Perry 2YO Maiden Plate (900m) and Tragara took out the Alan Scorse Memorial Maiden Handicap (1300m).
Perry prepared Theo Legion to win the last race, the Robert Thompson Handicap (1200m).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
