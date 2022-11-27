Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Nathan Doyle doubles up on Legends Day at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ash Morgan riding Kingdom Of Gold to a narrow victory in the Gary Harley Handicap at Newcastle on Sunday. Picture Newcastle Racecourse

Any disappointment from Norwegian Bliss's defeat at Caulfield on Saturday was eased on Sunday for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle as he enjoyed a winning double on his home track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.