EMERGENCY service crews had to extract an injured woman from a dam after her quad bike rolled on Sunday.
The woman was riding on a property at Mount Thorley when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down an embankment, throwing her into the water.
Paramedics, police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the incident just after midday.
Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the 62-year-old woman at the scene before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
She suffered a serious leg fracture in the crash.
