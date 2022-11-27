Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Quad bike crash at Mount Thorley lands woman in hospital

Updated November 28 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. Picture by Westpac Rescue Helicopter

EMERGENCY service crews had to extract an injured woman from a dam after her quad bike rolled on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.