Letters November 29 2022: Huntlee lot sizes may have climate repercussions

By Letters to the Editor
November 29 2022 - 4:30am
Small lots may make Huntlee hot property, but not how you think

IT is hoped that Cessnock City Council has more influence with the Perrottet government than the developers of the new Huntlee town so that the lots are made bigger than the 217 square metre minimum approved ("Council vows to fight small lots", Newcastle Herald 24/11).

