Small lots may make Huntlee hot property, but not how you think

ALL I know about those "other guys", Peter Dolan, (Letters, 26/11), is that they have no compunction about supporting the most morally degenerate US president ever. They seem unperturbed about the prospect of handing power back to someone who took the most important democracy in the world to the brink of civil war. No amount of false equivalence can justify that, just as it can't be adequately explained by reducing it to mere political preference.