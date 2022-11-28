Quick plays: All you need to know about a weekend of sport in Newcastle

What a game. What a result. A drought-ending win that will do wonders for confidence as they strive for a long-awaited finals appearance this campaign.
I'm of course talking about the Newcastle Jets' convincing 4-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in round two of A-League Women at Tamworth's Scully Park on Saturday afternoon.
It came before another famous football victory that night - the Socceroos' 1-0 defeat of Tunisia.
And while the games may seem worlds apart, both victories have boosted belief and bring a certain level of optimism looking forward.
American Sarah Griffith played a starring role for the Jets, producing a hat-trick to seal Newcastle's first win since December 27 last year.
They have their first appearance of the 2022-23 ALW campaign in Newcastle next Saturday, hosting Perth Glory at No.2 Sportsground. Kick-off is 3pm.
Beka Mikeltadze celebrated his 25th birthday with a well-taken goal on Saturday.
The Jets next face Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday then back up against Sydney on Saturday as they play catch-up during the A-League's four-week World Cup break.
Fifty-five wickets were taken across Newcastle District Cricket Association's active first-grade matches but the match between Toronto and Cardiff-Boolaroo was called off before they even arrived at the venue.
Wallsend (2-90), Wests (3-66), University (0-39), Merewether (0-13) and Stockton (0-8) have each begun making inroads in their respective run chases.
Norths defender Matthew Dawson left the field injured in the final minute of play as the Kookaburras marked Eddie Ockenden's 400th Test cap with a 7-4 victory against India in Adelaide on Sunday.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.