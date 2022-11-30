Winemaker son of The Little Wine Company's owners shares parents' passion for the industry

AND now there are three - winemakers that is in the Little family, mother Suzanne, father Ian and 24-year-old son Jeremy.
Jeremy has just graduated in winemaking and viticulture from the University of Adelaide, is working in the Adelaide Hills at Deviation Road winery, soon will notch up his eighth vintage and will be going next year to a job at Hazelgrove winery at McLaren Vale.
Although, paradoxically, none of his vintages have been in the Hunter at The Little Wine Company, Jeremy's entry into wine has been far less circuitous than that of his parents, Suzanne and Ian.
Because Ian's father Michael was a top executive in the Unilever group, much of his youth was overseas being born in South Africa and growing up in Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines.
After school he gained a Surrey University bio-chemistry degree in England and, on returning to his native Australia in 1970, worked in Sydney as a brewer at Tooths.
In the 1980s, however, he swapped beer for wine, winning a winemaking degree in 1983 and working at the Reynella winery in South Australia. He came to the Hunter in 1984 after his father, then chairman of Unilever Australia, bought the Palmers Lane vineyard and winery of medico Quentin Taperell.
Suzanne is an inveterate collector of university gongs, most recently gaining a law degree, but from her Canberra school days she nursed the ambition of becoming a winemaker and aged 17 got a job at Katnook winery in Coonawarra.
After a year there she side-tracked into a Sydney money markets career, overseas travel and an economics degree, during which she part-timed as a vineyard and cellar hand at Lark Hill Wines at Bungendore.
That reinvigorated her vinous ambitions and led to a Charles Sturt University Wagga wine science course.
From graduation she came to the Upper Hunter in 1993 as Jon Reynolds's assistant at Reynolds Yarraman winery then to Rosemount's Denman winery to work alongside Philip Shaw and make the prestigious Roxburgh, Giant's Creek, and Show Reserve chardonnays.
She met and in 1996 married Ian Little and they became the parents of Jeremy and now 23-year-old daughter Caitlin.
Over the past decade Suzanne and Ian have made a specialty of alternative variety wines such as pecorino, albarino, vermentino, tempranillo and viognier sourced from premium growers.
And they have a great liking for barbera and sangiovese, going to Italy earlier this year to hone their skills in Piedmont and Tuscany.
FROM the principal grape of Italy's chianti reds, this Hunter Valley The Little Wine Company 2019 Sangiovese has 14% alcohol and is brick red and berry pastille-scented. The front palate displays zingy cherry flavour, the middle palate cranberry, briar, peppermint and savoury oak and a finish of chalky tannins.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: deep-fried veal and olive meatballs.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5 stars
THERE are 50,000 hectares of barbera in Italy and, as The Little Wine Company 2019 Barbera shows, it thrives in the Hunter's Broke area. This one has 14.2% alcohol, bright garnet hues and gamey aromas. The front palate shows ripe blackberry flavour, the middle Maraschino cherry, plum, spice and mocha oak and the finish has dusty tannins.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: cannelloni.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
AT littlewinecompany.com.au and the McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, Wine House, The Little Wine Company 2022 Vermentino grape is native to the French island of Corsica and Italian island of Sardinia. It's brassy hued, jasmine-scented and has zingy golden peach front-palate flavour, middle palate pear, loquat and spice and a finish of flinty acid.
PRICE: $26.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: three years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.