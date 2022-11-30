Two restaurants from the Hunter, and one from Newcastle, were last week awarded a coveted "Chef's Hat" in the 2023 Good Food Guide.
EXP. restaurant, Yellow Billy Restaurant and Flotilla joined the one-hatted club alongside Margan Restaurant, Bistro Molines and Muse Kitchen. Muse Restaurant retained its two-hatted status and cemented its reputation as one of Australia's best regional dining experiences.
I asked chefs Frank Fawkner, Sam Alexander and Shayne Mansfield (and in Yellow Billy's case, their sommelier Patrick Hester) how it felt to earn a hat.
"We did it! To be honest it still hasn't fully sunken in. After such a busy week it's only now that I can finally reflect and feel so much joy; happiness for Sam, myself and our beautiful team. All the hard work over the years has paid off.
"After COVID and two lockdowns we decided to focus and drive towards constantly tweaking and perfecting everything as much as we can. Never resting and knowing we can always make it better, but still keeping in mind - and not losing - what we have always been about. And that is honest cooking but now very much refined with our 'kissed by fire' ethos. Professional service without making it stuffy and an always changing, interesting beverage list."
And the biggest challenges over the past two years?
"I think the biggest things have been the challenge of finding staffing to keep up with demand, and price rises on everything but, in particular, food produce."
"Being recognised on a national level with your peers means the world to me and our team. We've been working towards a goal, edging closer and closer with drive and passion.
"We collectively made the decision as a team after the second lockdown to refine and establish our ethos and style of dining, making it a point of difference. We're all about honest, innovative seasonal local produce (or grown on site) touched by fire and smoke and paired with an amazing drinks list."
As for the challenges faced, he had this to say: "Fires, COVID, floods, plague, staffing, staffing, staffing, renovations, demand and consistent supply, to name just a few."
Both Frank and his wife Emma thanked their team for their contribution, first and foremost.
"We have a great team culture and all of us enjoy what we do at EXP. I feel this deserves much of the credit for our success.
"Another factor is our consistency in delivering an exceptional experience to our guests. Having an anonymous reviewer visit means you need to be at the top of your game all of the time, which I feel we have stepped up over the past two years.
"Now that the restaurant has lifted to this level and received recognition, we are excited and hungry to push the bar even further.
"Making it through COVID was definitely an achievement in itself for all businesses. From that has followed staff shortages and inflation. Our focus has definitely been retaining and taking care of our superstar staff."
The head chef had this to say on social media: "High pressure, long days, always under review and a constant seek for perfection. Wouldn't want it any other way. Love the team. Love the industry. Love it all."
Says it all, really. Congratulations again to all Chef's Hat recipients.
Stella Bistro at Dungog has an exciting event coming up on January 7. It's a one-off feast-style dinner and it is a collaboration between local chef Marco Schmutz and Rachel de Thample from River Cottage UK. She has worked in the kitchens of Marco Pierre White, Heston Blumenthal and Peter Gordon, and is the author of Less Meat, More Veg, FIVE and Teas & Tonics. Limited seats are available and tickets are $120. Book now at CelebratingSummerStellaBistro.eventbrite.com.au.
Thomas H Halton Park at Croudace Bay has a new playground, pathway and dog park, and now Lake Macquarie City Council is keen to find a takeaway food and beverage operator to take on a 12-month trial there. Conditions apply, and applications must be submitted by Friday, December 23.
Meantime on Beamount at Hamilton has introduced a breakfast menu, Saturday and Sunday only. It kicks off at 7am this Saturday. Check it out.
Saigon Corner Vietnamese Cuisine & Juice Bar at Mount Hutton is celebrating its first anniversary with some daily specials this week, including a free mini Banh Mi today (Wednesday). You can find Saigon Corner opposite Woolworths at Lake Macquarie Square.
A French-inspired market, Xmas in Paris, comes to The Station Newcastle on Sunday. From 9.30am to 3.30pm there will be French food, live music and market stalls.
Grab dinner by the lake at the Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima (MAP mima) at Speers Point on Friday nights until March 31. There will be food vans on site from 5pm until 8pm, and you can enjoy a wine or beer in the outdoor licensed area, plus a cheeseboard from Harry and Lola's.
