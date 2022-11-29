On Sunday Melanie Chapman will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pegs Cafe which she "built from scratch" at a former Whitebridge fruit shop.
It is the business she had longed to "build, nurture and watch grow" since kicking off her hospitality career at Merewether's Mary Ellen Hotel at the age of 18.
Eight years later Chapman went into business for herself, taking over the Bar Beach Bowling Club's bistro, then the bistro at Pippi's at the Point.
"I wanted to create my own place that not only allowed me to express my love of hospitality, but extend that love to our community," she told the Newcastle Herald in 2020.
"I wanted to create a hub that could be the heart and soul of the community, and a space where customers felt comfortable and at home."
Strong community support helped the business survive the COVID years and, fittingly, she has invited the community to celebrate the cafe's milestone at the WOW (Women of Whitebridge) Luncheon.
"Ten years - I know, it's crazy," she said.
"I've been self-employed for 18 years now, 10 years at Pegs, and the past three years have been tough. It's been about survival.
"I've got a head chef but I'm still working in the kitchen three to four days each week. It's what you have to do. I'm lucky that I'm an owner-operator who can do everything.
"This year has probably been the hardest. People don't have the money, with inflation going up and the increase in food costs. Everyone has tightened up, which then snowballs on to small business."
Recruitment of staff has also proven problematic.
"We used to have people handing their resumes in at Pegs all the time. Not any more," she said.
"It's across the board and in every industry, though, not just hospitality. But I've got lots of support and I love what I do. You have to love the industry - even if it's changing - to be able to stick it out."
Pegs is named after Chapman's three children, Pollyanna, Eddie and George, with the "S" representing staff both past and present.
Twins Eddie and George, 12, chip in to wash dishes every now and then, and during COVID stamped cups and packed meals.
Pollyanna, 10, is now helping mum at weekend cooking classes where children learn how to bake Christmas cookies and other treats to enjoy at home. They are held on a Saturday, 4.30pm to 5.30pm, at a cost of $50, and are suitable for children aged seven and above.
Pegs Cafe will be packaging up a choice of three Christmas salads this year, available for pick-up on December 24. They're $75 each and serve eight to 10 people. There's the tomato, basil, bocconcini, spinach and salsa verde salad; the roasted pumpkin, quinoa, fetta, pomegranates, candied walnuts and Pegs dressing salad; and the roasted dutch carrot salad with chat potatoes, cherry tomatoes, dukkah and pesto vinaigrette.
Chapman likes to have a few pots on the boil when it comes to her business. Diversity keeps things interesting for her and her customers. On Friday nights, for example, a Mediterranean menu is currently being served. That could change to another cuisine, and then another.
You can also pop in for wine and tapas on a Friday afternoon.
Keep an eye on the Pegs Cafe Facebook page to stay in the loop, and to make a booking.
"We've seen families grow up during the time I've had the cafe, from being at school and getting married to having kids," Chapman said.
"I always speak to every table, and there were a couple of tables with people last Friday night who had never been to Pegs before.
"It's great that new customers are still coming in after 10 years."
Chapman always has a smile on her face and a kind word to share but, like most small-business owners, sacrifices have to be made.
"My boys are in year 7 now, and they're taller than me. They want to eat steak all the time and I have to say 'We can't afford steak, guys. It's just not happening'. So we do a lot of, mince. A lot," she said, laughing.
"It's taken me so long to be proud of myself and what I have achieved at Pegs. I've jumped over hurdle after hurdle, but you just keep going. Nothing seems to phase me too much these days.
"You just can't let it.
"And as hard as the past three years have been, my love for what I do, my love for the community, and the strength my children (my Pegs) give me every day keeps me smiling. My children are my rocks."
