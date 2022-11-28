Newcastle Herald
Basketball: Emily Foy targets nationals before jetting out to US college

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:16pm, first published 6:30pm
Emily Foy has been selected in the NSW side to compete at the Australian under-20s championships in February. Picture Newcastle Basketball

FRESH from a breakout NBL 1 season with the Newcastle Falcons, Emily Foy has set her sights on a national under-20s title before jetting off to college in the US.

