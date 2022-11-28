A "couple of quality players" remain on Wests' wishlist for 2023 after missing former NRL prop Aiden Tolman as new coach Rick Stone starts life alongside son Ben at the Newcastle Rugby League club.
Stone says the Rosellas hope to retain a large portion of their current squad, however, they'd also like to bolster their roster in key positions following a difficult campaign.
Kempsey-born forward Tolman, recently retired after 317 NRL games and a three-time NSW Country representative, was sounded out by Wests but to no avail.
"We did reach out to Aidan Tolman. He's moved back to Hat Head, but he said no because the commitment every weekend and travel might be too much for him," Stone said.
"But we asked the question, definitely."
IN THE NEWS:
Middles, an outside back and additional half are the main ingredients Stone says he's potentially looking for at Harker Oval.
"I think 95 percent of those boys who played at Wests this year are coming back and playing again," Stone said.
"We probably need to add a couple of senior middles to our squad if we can, maybe a quality outside back and maybe even a half.
"I've been out of the Newcastle comp for a while so I'm just starting to tiptoe my way back in and see where the players are.
"Traditionally there's a bit of movement in Newcastle because there's so many clubs close together. Coaches and finances play a bit of a part there as well.
"We understand the comp's still a little bit away and I've sort of done it long enough to know that things can happen late for the right reasons."
Previously coaching at the Knights (NRL), Huddersfield (English Super League), Roosters (NRLW) and Fiji (international), Stone was officially appointed by the Rosellas earlier this month.
Stone had recently moved home to the Hunter after a three-year stint at his former Queensland Cup side the Burleigh Bears while Wests unexpectedly lost Todd Lowrie, who joined Melbourne Storm as an assistant.
He now joins footy forces with Ben, the Rosellas first-grade captain and 2019 premiership winner, for the first time since juniors.
"Ben's been at Wests for a while now, forging his own reputation ans is pretty well thought of at the club," Stone said.
"Todd made him captain the last few years which is a good feather in his own cap without dad looking over your shoulder. It'll be nice now to contribute to his career at this stage and he's pretty passionate about the team he plays for."
Stone has former Knights strength-and-conditioning coach Lee Clark on board at Wests, who have kick started pre-season training at Balance gym.
He says Rosellas forward Liam Wiscombe, who mostly played NSW Cup with the Knights during 2022, has headed north to Burleigh.
Meanwhile, Kurri Kurri coach Aaron Watts has just begun working with Manly's Harold Matthews squad but remains confident there will be minimal impact on the Coalfields club.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.