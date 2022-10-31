Newcastle Italian Festival is back with a feast for the senses

THE Newcastle Italian Film Festival is back to full strength after two years of scaled down events, with hopes that the country's landscapes, language and cuisine will sate appetites of those who longed in lockdown for la dolce vita.
Founder Nick Moretti will screen five films during this year's festival, which is the 13th to be staged and will be held from December 2 to 4 at Event Cinemas Kotara.
Mr Moretti chose the films - a mix of comedy, romance and drama to cater for a range of tastes - based on their synopsis, awards, reviews and recommendations.
"I'm excited about the line up," Mr Moretti said.
"They're all good in their own way.
"I chose the Sunday afternoon film Breaking Up In Rome because as I read the synopsis I laughed out loud, so I thought 'I've got to put that one in'.
"I always put the one I think will appeal to the most people on opening night - Three Perfect Daughters - I think that will be funny."
Mr Moretti said festival attendees were of all ages and backgrounds.
"The major demographic of the people that come are Australians who love European films - they're about real life stories, they're not always a happy ending - and people of Italian heritage obviously come too," he said.
"There are people I see every year and they usually come and see more than one film, but there's always new faces. It's a mix, but there is a core following."
Mr Moretti said he hoped attending the festival would be a balm for those who had to postpone trips to Italy during the pandemic, as well as provide inspiration for those who longed to visit and were making plans.
"A lot of the films have beautiful scenery of Italy and it enhances the movie, but it may make them think 'Oh I'd love to go there one day'."
The festival caters for all the senses, with complimentary cheese, wine from Angove Family Winemakers, pizza from Napoli Centrale and dolci from The Umbrian for ticketholders before the Friday and Saturday night films.
Mr Moretti will also award on Friday the Dino and Anna Cesta Memorial Scholarship, in honour of festival co-founder Dino and his wife Anna, who died in 2015 from motor neurone disease and 2018 from breast cancer respectively.
"One of the last things he asked me to do was this... so I promised I would," he said.
"It's not only living up to that promise but it's a good thing on the side of the festival, helping someone out."
It will give $2000 to a student studying a tertiary course in visual or digital arts, film and television, music or writing next year.
Applications close at midnight on Wednesday and Hilary Oliver and Brydie Piaf will judge them.
Festival proceeds go towards the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which provides equipment - and counselling - so people with MND can continue living in their own homes.
Festival proceeds go towards the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which provides equipment - and counselling - so people with MND can continue living in their own homes.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead's education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
