Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Newcastle Italian Festival is back with a feast for the senses

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:04pm, first published November 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Moretti screened one Italian film in 2020 and two in 2021 and has relished putting the full festival together. "If people come along and have a nice experience that gives me a lot of gratification." Picture by Simone De Peak

THE Newcastle Italian Film Festival is back to full strength after two years of scaled down events, with hopes that the country's landscapes, language and cuisine will sate appetites of those who longed in lockdown for la dolce vita.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.