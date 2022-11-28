Surprise. Shock. Elation.
Hunter Sports High School students Josie Allan and Chloe Walandouw, both 16, experienced a range of emotions in Tamworth on Saturday as they were named in the Newcastle Jets' match-day squad then made their A-League Women (ALW) debuts.
Allan replaced attacking midfielder Murphy Agnew in the 77th minute of Newcastle's 4-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at Scully Park and Walandouw came on for Jets legend Tara Andrews in stoppage time.
"It was unbelievable," Allan told the Newcastle Herald.
"Growing up, always dreaming of wanting to play W-League, it really inspires you. Then once it finally comes true, it's a one in a lifetime opportunity that I'll never forget."
Allan, a wide attacking player, and Walandouw, a fullback, have been in the Jets Academy since they were 10 and 11 respectively.
Both were part of the Junior Matildas squad who won the AFF (ASEAN Football Federation) U18 Women's Championship in Indonesia in August.
If that wasn't excitement enough for one year, the pair then earned two of four Jets player scholarships for this ALW season.
"When I got offered the scholarship, you always hope to get your debut but I didn't think it would come so quickly into the season because it's only round two," Allan said.
"Hopefully there are more opportunities but you've just got to keep working hard at training and putting in the effort."
The pair were called upon after injuries to Jets forwards Adriana Konjarski (ankle) and Ash Brodigan (foot) plus defender Teigen Allen (hamstring).
"It was match-day meeting that I found out," Walandouw said.
"I wasn't even expecting to be on the bench but I just saw my name on the pre-match meeting and that was it.
"I went on as right wing and I don't even know how to explain it. I was just buzzing. I heard them say my name over the loudspeaker and it was just amazing."
Charlestown's Allan, a Kahibah Football Club junior, is in year 10 and Macquarie Hills' Walandouw, who was a Warners Bay Football Club junior, is in year 11.
Asked if returning to school Monday was like crashing back to earth, Walandouw responded:
"A little bit, but it's been good because all of my friends have been getting around me so that was nice."
Jets coach Ash Wilson was pleased to be able to give Allan and Walandouw their first taste of national league football.
"It's a very good story for them," Wilson said. "It was great to be in a position in the game where we could give both girls opportunities to get some match minutes.
"Every experience is a learning experience and they would have taken a lot from the weekend.
"Josie is a dynamic player. She's ultra competitive. She's creative. She can run with the ball, and she's fast. When we're doing our GPS and tracking max speed, she's up the top nearly every time.
"Chloe is another dynamic young player who is fast and good with her feet. She plays as a defender in the academy and for the under-17 national team but she has qualities that make her versatile in that wide area."
The convincing win came after Newcastle had lost their opening round match 2-1 to Brisbane.
They will target another three points when they host Perth at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (3pm).
