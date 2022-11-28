Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Sports High School students Chloe Walandouw and Josie Allan debut for Newcastle Jets in A-League Women against Western Sydney Wanderers in Tamworth on November 26, 2022

By Renee Valentine
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets scholarship players Chloe Walandouw, left, and Josie Allan at Hunter Sports High School on Monday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Surprise. Shock. Elation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.