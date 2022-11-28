Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Hurricanes to host Sydney Super League round at Lambton Pool rather than Newcastle Harbour

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hurricanes goalkeeper Luke Dunford playing at Lambton Pool in February. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Hunter Hurricanes will host this Saturday's Sydney Super League fixtures at Lambton Pool rather than Newcastle Harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.