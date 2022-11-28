The Hunter Hurricanes will host this Saturday's Sydney Super League fixtures at Lambton Pool rather than Newcastle Harbour.
Club officials were hopeful of playing all six matches, three each for men and women, at the Queens Wharf venue but have now ruled it out.
A final call was made after testing Newcastle Harbour's water quality, which has been compromised somewhat recently because of flooding in the region.
Based on the Water Polo NSW draw, the Hurricanes are due to meet Balmain Tigers in back-to-back encounters at 1:45pm (women) and 3pm (men).
Also on the last-round bill are double headers between Drummoyne Devils and Cronulla Sharks, UNSW Wests and Sydney University.
Play is scheduled to start at 11:15am and wraps up around 6:30pm.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
