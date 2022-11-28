TOM de Wit was working with coach Jason Laws a couple of months ago and "found something" in his golf swing.
On Sunday, de Wit, 43, added the Newcastle District title and champion of champions crown to make it four victories in a month.
A plus-two marker at Newcastle, de Wit carded a two-under-70 at Nelson Bay on Sunday to win the district title by a stroke from clubmate David Fahey.
"I just played solid," de Wit said. "I should have probably gone lower. I hit 16 greens in regulation and got a couple to go in. I had two bogeys, which were three-putts, and four birdies. It wasn't a crazy scorecard."
The district title continued a hot run for de Wit, who was a touring professional 20 years ago and now works as an engineer.
He won the Newcastle club championships, beating Daniel Terry six and five in the final, and was a part of the Newcastle side which won the teams title at the NSW Country Championships.
"I found something in my swing two months ago," de Wit said. "I have to thank [coach] Jason Laws for that. I have some consistency and feel confident with where the ball is going. I'm not making too many mistakes.
"I don't hit as long as all these young blokes now. I have to score in other ways. Keep it in play and hope a few putts drop."
Lachlan Lawson, 15, was the junior champion with a 75. Waratah's Ron Smith was the senior champion with 82. Dave Owens (Nelson Bay) had 83 to win B-grade on a count back from Mark Ryan (Waratah). The champion of champions iwas Stephen Brown (Belmont) with 88.
In C-grade, Michael Trigass (Nelson Bay) had 89 to win from Robert Connor (Nelson Bay) with 91. Mark Ryan was the champion of champions.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
