Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Golf, 2022: Newcastle gun Tommy de Wit finds 'something' to win District Championship

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tommy de Wit with the Newcastle District Championship trophy. Picture Supplied

TOM de Wit was working with coach Jason Laws a couple of months ago and "found something" in his golf swing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.