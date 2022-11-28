Driver Chloe Formosa making Menangle debut

Teenager Chloe Formosa will have her first race drives at Menangle on Tuesday when her father, Michael, takes a team of four to the seven-race meeting.
Chloe, 17, has had 14 winners across 187 starters in the past two season but is driving less now after taking up a job with thoroughbred trainer Mark Newnham last month at Randwick.
She will team up with her dad on Tuesday, driving Sneaky Peak (race four) and Ruby Baby (six). Michael will steer Rockindownunder (four) and Nelly Bigtime (five).
Although she hasn't had race drives at Menangle, Chloe won two mini-trots Miracle Mile titles at the track.
"I'm taking a couple of horses down there to keep her eye in," Michael said.
"She works pretty much every day now so it's hard for her to get up here for drives, so we've been going down there.
"Ruby Baby, her last two starts she's gone really good, so she's got a chance I think.
"I think they've all got a bit of a chance and over the odds a little bit."
"It will just come down to how much luck they get I suppose."
Rockindownunder was third at Newcastle last Friday night, while Nelly Bigtime is back after a winning trial.
"Rockindownunder has gone well her past two starts and Nelly Bigtime trailed good the other day, so if they have some luck and do what they can do, they'll go OK," the Ellalong trainer-driver said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
