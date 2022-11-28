NEWCASTLE'S Toby Gray has been considered "unlucky to miss out" on the NSW squad for this week's Sheffield Shield match following the rare availability of fellow leg-spinner Adam Zampa.
Gray, a Valentine junior and Belmont senior, debuted for the Blues last week but wasn't named on Monday to play against Victoria in Melbourne.
Aussie white-ball bowler Zampa most recently played in the ODI series against England and the T20 World Cup tournament.
Cricket NSW coaching staff member Michael Klinger spoke about the selection.
"It's rare that Adam is available for Sheffield Shield, given his taxing white-ball schedule, but he has this week free and has always maintained his desire to play red-ball cricket," Klinger told Cricket NSW media.
"For us to be able to bring in a player of his calibre and experience is a welcome one.
"Toby Gray is unlucky to miss out after a strong debut last week, but he is a young guy who will look to get more chances as his career develops."
Sean Abbott is the other NSW player to return from international commitments while experienced paceman Trent Copeland drops out.
Newcastle's Jason Sangha remains vice-captain.
Gray returned figures of 3-58 and 0-46 in the Blues' loss to Western Australia at the SCG.
NSW sit last on the Shield ladder without a win this season.
The clash against Victoria marks the last before the BBL break.
Play at Junction Oval gets underway on Thursday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
