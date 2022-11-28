Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Toby Gray 'unlucky to miss out' on NSW squad following Sheffield Shield debut

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 4:45pm
Toby Gray bowling for NSW last week. Picture Getty Images

NEWCASTLE'S Toby Gray has been considered "unlucky to miss out" on the NSW squad for this week's Sheffield Shield match following the rare availability of fellow leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

