University of Newcastle revised EBA offer was 'sprung' on union

THE UNIVERSITY of Newcastle has tabled a revised offer in the hopes of finalising enterprise bargaining before Christmas, but the union is concerned the devil is in the details.
UON said in a statement on Monday the offer includes a 9.5 per cent salary increase over three years, equal to a 3.5 per cent increase backdated to October 2022 and 3 per cent increases payable in October 2023 and October 2024.
The revised offer also includes six additional days of paid holidays per year.
UON Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Kent Anderson said the offer "strengthens benefits and conditions while securing the future of our university for the long-term".
IN THE NEWS:
"Together, the package of salary and benefits over the life of the agreement is equivalent to an increase of 13.1 per cent for continuing and fixed term staff and 16 per cent for casual staff," he said.
"This is in addition to greater flexibility for staff and maintaining existing entitlements and benefits."
He said UON believed negotiations were close to finality and hoped to reach agreement with the union at a meeting on Friday.
National Tertiary Education Union Newcastle branch president Associate Professor Terry Summers said the revised offer had come as a surprise.
"This has been sprung on us only today, we had no idea this was coming," Dr Summers said on Monday.
"On the face of it it looks like working conditions are going to be reduced and the revised pay offer doesn't look much better than the less than 2 per cent per annum pay offer that they offered before.
"We will spend the next few days digesting it.
"Management has demanded we advise them by Thursday whether we're going to accept it or not."
The EBA expired last September and negotiations have lasted more than a year.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.