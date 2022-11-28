A WOMAN was threatened with a hammer and robbed in broad daylight in a shocking incident at New Lambton on Monday.
About 3pm police were called to Russell Road following reports of an alleged armed robbery at the busy local shopping strip.
According to police, a 20-year-old woman was approached by another woman who threatened her with a hammer, before stealing cash and fleeing the scene.
A crime scene was established and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
IN THE NEWS:
As part of the investigation police have released an image of a car in an appeal to speak with the female driver.
The car has been described as a white/light grey sedan with a missing back window covered by a plastic bag.
The female driver has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in her 30s to early 40s, of thin build and with dyed red hair.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.