The web weaver: How to adapt your business to the online landscape

There have never been more tools at your disposal to adapt your business to the online landscape. Picture by Shutterstock

Our lives are almost unrecognisable from what they were in decades gone by. How we look for information, entertainment and many different experiences will largely happen online. If you have yet to migrate your business online or still have parts of your brand that are tied to traditional channels, now is the time to take the leap.



There have never been more tools at your disposal to adapt your business to the online landscape, so let's understand how to do so.

Engage a reputable web designer

Not surprisingly, the most impactful websites we have seen are designed by expert professionals. There are so many considerations that go into designing a responsive website, like UX and SEO coming together to present a seamless user journey.



Rather than deploying your own team to design a website, do it right from the start with reputable web designers in Melbourne. Having a web designer create a usable web architecture will allow you to maintain the website and make changes easily thereafter.

Get social

Social media is not going anyway, and in fact, there are just more social media platforms being introduced. Fortunately, there is no need to be on every single platform, but you should aim to have a consistent presence on one or two.



Social media is the best way to take your customers by the hand and show them exactly who you are, what you stand for and what your unique selling point is. You can do this through static social media posts, videos, sharing articles about you and really any creative way of inspiring and educating your audience. Once you have built your confidence on these channels, you can even use them to advertise - which can be a great return on investment.

eCommerce

If your business sells goods, then you have likely been considering making the jump to e-commerce. E-commerce has a reach that bricks and mortar simply cannot compete with, and you can manage your store from anywhere in the world.



Depending on the nature of your business type, you may want to engage a web designer or a web development team to build you a custom e-commerce store, or you can also use an eCommerce CMS like Shopify which is geared toward e-commerce and make setting up a store very easy. If you are just dipping your toe into this venture, you may find an Etsy store or an Amazon store to be a low-stakes experiment.

Be guided by data

When it comes to adapting your business to an online landscape, you want to be doing so in a way that will resonate with your audience and customer. This can be challenging if you have no digital presence to draw data from, so you may need to conduct some surveys with your customers and take a deep dive into your reviews to understand what your customers want and how you have serviced them.



If you have some channels, like a social media presence but no website, draw from these analytics to see who is following your pages, interacting with your posts and where they come from.

From here you can build a customer persona and begin to finesse that person as you gather more data down the road. The best free data points that you can learn about your audience are:

Facebook Analytics

Instagram Insights

Google Analytics

Google Search Console

Email database

