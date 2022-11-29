NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott remains focused on securing a World Cup spot as he embraces a slight role change for the Kookaburras.
Willott, fresh from a successful domestic Hockey One campaign with NSW, slotted more into Australia's midfield rotation rather than featuring solely up front when returning to the international scene in Adelaide on the weekend.
The Norths product, who played the opening Test against India and sat out the second, wants to continue putting his best foot forward during the three matches left in the series.
"Obviously the World Cup is my end goal, but I've just got to best execute when I'm playing and play my best hockey," Willott told the Newcastle Herald. "The first match I was pretty happy with how I played. I was more so in the midfield and striker as well. More so midfield for the Kookaburras is a little bit different for me, but I enjoyed it."
Willott, who has 12 Test caps after debuting earlier this year, feels like he's starting to form connections within the Kookaburras squad, especially clubmate Matthew Dawson.
"It's good playing with Dawso because I feel like I know what he's going to do, which helps read the play like that," he said. "I think I've played a dozen games now and my connection with all the boys on the pitch just keeps developing which is good."
Willott is eyeing selection for the World Cup, scheduled for India in January (13-29), having narrowly missed the squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The current Test series, which continues on Wednesday with Australia already up 2-0, will be followed by a training block in Perth.
"It all ramps up now, the training intensity with World Cup selections," the 21-year-old said. "We're all going for the same goal, but we're all competing for the same spots."
Dawson is expected to recover in time for Wednesday's Test, having escaped serious injury after being struck in the wrist while defending a penalty corner late in Sunday's 7-4 victory.
Australia edged out India 5-4 in the opening Test.
The series is the Kookaburras' first since August when they defeated India to win a seventh straight Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Willott was named player of the Hockey One final after scoring a double for NSW against Perth in Bendigo less than a fortnight ago.
He admits "hitting it pretty sweet" for the Pride's first goal, an excellent tommahawk from an acute angle.
"I thought it won't come through here, it'll get intercepted, but it landed right on the end of my stick," Willott said.
