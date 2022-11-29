LETTERS: Queries over need, and legality, of scooters

In this paper recently, Nicholas Stuart argued that the level of climate change emergency that we now find ourselves in means the government needs to determine "whether (its) primary driver is economic or social; military or technical''. Greg Mullins, the former NSW Fire and Rescue commissioner, is completely frustrated that we are witnessing fire and flood devastation not only in Australia but around the planet due to, "the burning of fossil fuels by relentlessly greedy industries posting record profits while the world drowns or burns ... we (taxpayers) subsidise (them) to the tune of $11.6 billion a year. How they must laugh as they rake in billions in super profits while paying little to no income tax".

