Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Queries over need, and legality, of scooters

By Letters to the Editor
November 30 2022 - 4:30am
LETTERS: Queries over need, and legality, of scooters

FOLLOWING on from the comments by Graeme Kime, ("Scooters are no simple addition", Letters, 25/11) and Robert Baxter, (Short Takes, 25/ 11), about the e-scooters and e-bikes, I feel there needs to be more responsibility taken by the riders by standing them up properly out of the way not just throwing them down all over the place when they are finished with them.

