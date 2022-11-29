LETTERS: Queries over need, and legality, of scooters

FOLLOWING on from the comments by Graeme Kime, ("Scooters are no simple addition", Letters, 25/11) and Robert Baxter, (Short Takes, 25/ 11), about the e-scooters and e-bikes, I feel there needs to be more responsibility taken by the riders by standing them up properly out of the way not just throwing them down all over the place when they are finished with them.
They are a safety hazard and an eyesore. As far as the scooters go there are sure to be people knocked over by them on the shared pathways that they are permitted to ride on because you have no way of knowing one is behind you as they are so silent.
Also I was under the impression that e-scooters were only allowed to be ridden on private property even though there are lots of them being ridden without helmets all over the place weaving in and out of pedestrians often at high speed.
Is this illegal? And if so, how come council is allowed to introduce the hire scooters? Could someone in authority provide an answer please?
NOT just Lambton Pool, Justin Davis, ("Lambton pool's troubles are no day at the beach", Letters, 26/11), it appears to be all inland pools that have been neglected in the Newcastle area.
When it became clear to patrons that Newcastle council intended to close Mayfield pool some years ago, there were protests from many Novocastrians including sporting clubs and schools and so council contracted the running of the pools to private enterprise presumably to save money.
Mayfield pool was opened some 50 years ago, on my 20th birthday, and I still use the pool for exercise. Many volunteers took part in creating a mosaic wall which still stands there proudly today. I recently discovered an article in the Herald printed some 12 years ago that highlighted the importance of our inland pools (five pages in all) but the only negative was that a council representative stated that the pools don't make enough money.
Neither do our libraries, but they are for community use. Perhaps our council has forgotten that.
MANY of us in Newcastle East have watched the building progress of the Bathers Way skate park and renewed walking path since construction began back in 2020.
We have seen and read of the difficulties the contractor has faced during construction due to heavy seas and swells. We have also read of the increase in construction costs from $10 million to $14.5 million ("Southie works swell $4.5m on original cost", Herald, 20/8). It is obvious that this project should never have been constructed on this site, hence the problems with the build.
Now the council is calling for tenders for the lease, fit-out and operation of the kiosk attached to the skate bowl. Part of the tender is that interested parties will be given only one hour to inspect the site. The date is Monday, December 5 at 10am. This condition is ridiculous and shows how difficult this project has become. From past experience, if on the day there is a strong easterly wind, high tide and swell those interested may not even be able to inspect the site.
WHAT is it, Alan Hamilton, (Short Takes, 26/11), that draws people to Donald Trump?
Are there some who despite a few misgivings admire a rich and powerful, chauvinistic, xenophobic, abusive liar who is a law unto himself? Do his numerous male supporters see something in Trump that they admire and aspire to, someone who up to this point has done it all and got away with it?
The least he could be called is a harmless bag of great and glorious hot air. The really dangerous side of the man lies behind his naughty-schoolboy, rambunctious flamboyance. His ignorance, arrogance and dangerous impulsivity are real concerns and I believe they led to his failure to win a second term. We can only hope his attempt to gain the power of the top job for a second time will fall flat.
THE Minerals Council warned the federal government any attempt to interfere with its members' profits through price caps or 'super profits' type taxes will be met with a multi-million dollar advertising blitz.
In this paper recently, Nicholas Stuart argued that the level of climate change emergency that we now find ourselves in means the government needs to determine "whether (its) primary driver is economic or social; military or technical''. Greg Mullins, the former NSW Fire and Rescue commissioner, is completely frustrated that we are witnessing fire and flood devastation not only in Australia but around the planet due to, "the burning of fossil fuels by relentlessly greedy industries posting record profits while the world drowns or burns ... we (taxpayers) subsidise (them) to the tune of $11.6 billion a year. How they must laugh as they rake in billions in super profits while paying little to no income tax".
If the time comes to choose sides, whose interests will you support - those of greedy billionaires and large multinational companies or those of the planet and our children's futures?
IN reply to John Hayes, ("Container terminal's more than Sydney's fix", Letters, 28/11), Port Botany's intractable container trucking problem should never be transferred to Newcastle.
The "Lower Hunter Freight Corridor", as proposed by BHP in 1997, would be the northern end of a rail freight bypass of Newcastle and Sydney, extending from the port to Badgerys Creek and Port Kembla.
Paid for by railing all containers instead of trucking them, this new line would have the following attributes:
I'M surprised Scott Morrison didn't swear himself in as leader of the Labor Party.
HOW refreshing to see a political party finally have the courage to stand against Labor's warm, fuzzy, divisive, racist idea of an Indigenous Voice in parliament. I'm of course referring to the National Party standing with the wonderful Jacinta Nampijinpa Price who rightly points out that indigenous Australians have had the same rights as the rest of us since 1967 and should not be treated differently based on their race. What a pity there is never a Nationals candidate in my electorate.
OUR state government treats nurses and emergency workers' pay claims with disdain. Yet it very quietly gave senior executives of the scandal-ridden workers compensation insurer iCare massive increases. Seven got $100,000 and the CEO almost a quarter of a million. All while they underpaid over 50,000 injured workers $38 million.
SCOTT Morrison will sleep with the light on tonight or tomorrow night, and then he will see the light, and resign from politics. What can I say? Hallelujah for that, and not before time.
ON Saturday night whilst watching the vote tallies roll in for the Victorian election the only thought that came to my mind was "Stockholm Syndrome."
GEOFF Black, (Short Takes, 28/11), my immediate reaction upon seeing the image of a man pulling a tram along Hunter St was "it's probably still going at the same speed it normally does".
I WAS told by a teenager it's disgusting that you kill pigs and cows. My reply: I don't have to sell dead pigs at Christmas, but the customer might have difficulty putting a live piglet in the oven! This got me thinking chasing Christmas dinner around the backyard might replace the traditional game of backyard cricket at Fingal Bay this year?
IF there is a worse voice in Australian music than Jimmy Barnes I've never heard it. On TV he was plugging his Christmas album, "Blue Christmas", and it was embarrassing to listen to him trying to sing carols. His early rock albums were OK, but now it is time for him to give it up, please!
I HONESTLY believe that we Australians deserve better than what we have to lead this country. There has been a general downturn in the quality of leadership, a total dishonest approach to us, the voters. They couldn't lie straight in bed.
