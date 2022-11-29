NEWCASTLE Falcons' star import Nicole Munger has joined WNBL club the Canberra Capitals - but the blue-chip guard will not be lost to the Hunter.
Munger has replaced fellow American Dekeiya Cohen, who left Canberra this week, and if cleared will make her debut away to the Adelaide Lighting on Wednesday night.
Initially, Munger had been invited by coach Kristen Veal to train with the Capitals, who have been without Opals guard Jade Melbourne and are 0-4 to start the season.
Munger had been recommended to Veal by former Falcons coach Chloe Mullaney after the Michigan University graduate had an outstanding maiden campaign in the NBL1 East.
However, the Capitals had already filled their imports spots. That changed this week.
"When I got the opportunity to take the next step and just get to train, I was ecstatic," Munger said. "I came down here and now I'm a Cap. It's unbelievable, the girls are great, they welcomed me with open arms. It's been a whirlwind of a week.
"They've been on a tough stretch. I'll bring fresh eyes and a positive mindset. Anything I can do to help, I want to give on the court, off the court."
New Newcastle Falcons women's coach Marty McLean said Munger's opportunity at Canberra was a win-win.
"It was a case of the right place at the right time," McLean said. "Nicole has adopted Newcastle as a second home but, by the same token, has made it very clear that her goal is to play WNBL.
"That is fantastic for us because it re-enforces that the NBL1 competition is getting better and better. The plan is for her to come back to Newcastle at the end of the WNBL season. She will only get better from the experience. If she is playing WNBL, she is not leaving Australia to play in a different league.
"Not only is she a quality player, she is quality person. Hopefully we can keep unearthing more players like her and keep attracting locals to stay or come back. Newcastle has goals to be playing in the WNBL, which hopefully can be tied in with a new stadium."
Munger averaged 25 points, at 50 per cent shooting, 12 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game for the Falcons. She drained 32 points to go wth 16 rebounds and seven assists in the 75-72 loss to Manly in the play-offs.
Australian under-20s power forward Chyra Evans departed for the University of Michigan on the eve of last season's finals and won't start the NBL1 East season.
However, McLean is confident of another strong campaign, which starts in March.
"Young guns Kate Kingham and Emily Foy are returning," he said. "We are looking to fill another marquee/import role and are close to finalising another quality addition."
However, McLean ruled out the chances of his daughter and Bendigo Spirit guadrd Cassidy and fellow former Australian under-20s star Lara McSpadden suiting up for their home club.
"I would love to have Cassidy play here. She has bought some land in Bendigo and is building a house," he said. She loves the area and Bendigo are stacked.
"Lara has another year to run with Rockhampton.
Nicole Munger travelled to Canberra on a whim.
In the process of finalising a deal in Europe, the 25-year-old received a call from Capitals coach Kristen Veal with an offer to join the club as a training player.
With two imports on the roster, it was all Veal could offer the talented guard.
An American living in Newcastle and waiting patiently for an opportunity to Australia, Munger recognised the offer came with no guarantee of a place in the playing squad or any long-term security.
But Veal sold Munger on her vision and the guard knocked back the European deal to move to the capital.
Within days, Dekeiya Cohen had walked out on the squad and a spot opened up. It didn't take long for Munger to earn a promotion.
"When I got the opportunity to take the next step and just get to train, I was ecstatic," Munger said. "A couple of things happened, something popped up in Europe and I wasn't going to come.
"Then I called coach (Veal) and she was like 'I really just need you to trust me and come'.
I came down here and now I'm a Cap. It's unbelievable, the girls are great, they welcomed me with open arms. It's been a whirlwind of a week."
Munger's journey to Canberra has featured a number of detours. After playing college basketball at the University of Michigan, the guard gave the sport away to pursue her dream of coaching.
Two years on the coaching staff at Fordham University, however, only fuelled her desire to return to the court.
That led to a stint in Spain before she arrived in Australia to play for the Newcastle Falcons in the NBL1.
Munger is a skilful guard who thrives as a playmaker and is always looking for ways to open up scoring opportunities for her teammates.
While she's not a perfect positional replacement for Cohen, Veal believes Munger is exactly the type of player the squad needs as they battle to salvage their season.
"It's not a straight swap with Dekeiya," Veal said. "Emilee (Whittle-Harmon) will take on a bigger role, Bec Pizzey will take on a bigger role. Chloe (Tugliach) is our big, she can shift back to that four spot where she feels more comfortable.
"We can shift our rotations a little bit to go small ball or we can stay big with [Alex Bunton] and Emilee in there. We're still tracking well and it gives us some great size, experience and talent on that perimeter spot."
While the Capitals are still finalising paperwork with the WNBL, Munger is likely to line up in Wednesday's crucial clash against the Lightning in Adelaide.
Canberra are set to receive a major boost, with Jade Melbourne in the frame to return from an ankle injury. The guard trained with the squad on Monday and will travel with the team.
It didn't take long for Munger and Melbourne to hit it off over the past couple of days and the former is looking to make an instant impact on and off the court.
"They've been on a tough stretch," Munger said. "I'll bring fresh eyes and a positive mindset. Anything I can do to help, I want to give on the court, off the court."
