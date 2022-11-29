A PLAN to save Lake Macquarie's shores, lakes and creeks has identified one hundred priority actions over the next decade.
The council's draft coastal management plan aims to maintain and nurture the city's beaches, dunes, rock platforms, headlands and wetlands - as well as the lake, tributaries and Swansea Channel.
It's designed to combat issues Lake Macquarie faces, including erosion and rising sea levels which have threatened coastal communities, the council's environmental systems manager Karen Partington said.
"They're also aimed at improving the health of our coastal environments, maintaining access to coastal areas and engaging with the community on coastal issues," she said.
Priorities include stabilising Pelican foreshore against erosion, revegetating, reshaping and restoring dunes after storms, expanding lake health monitoring to include microplastics and continuing adaptation planning in low-lying communities.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the intention is to have the actions funded by the council and state government.
"Having this coastal management program in place means we will be eligible for funding via the NSW Government's Coastal and Estuary Grants Program," she said.
"This will play an important part in maintaining our coast and ensuring it remains a place for people to enjoy and for the environment to thrive."
The plan is on public exhibition until February 3.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
