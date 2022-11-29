Harness Racing NSW says it will not stand in the way of the Hunter Park project and is happy to move from Broadmeadow as long as it is no worse off.
The racing organisation has been working with Venues NSW and local councils to move Newcastle Harness Racing Club out of Broadmeadow to make way for Hunter Park sport and entertainment precinct.
The move is expected to cost $50 million, which Venues NSW hopes to finance through Restart NSW - a state fund for "high-priority" infrastructure projects.
As reported by the Herald on Saturday, Venues NSW has completed its business case for Hunter Park. The first investment for the project would be a new and improved entertainment centre.
While the Venues NSW plan says a new entertainment centre is "not encumbered" by the paceway, Harness Racing NSW CEO John Dumesny said he believed its relocation should be a priority.
"The harness racing track is key to development," he said.
"Looking at the big picture, Hunter Park is beneficial for all of the Hunter. It just delivers.
"If funding was made available for Hunter Park, we won't be standing in the way.
"As long as we find a local property which adequately satisfies the needs of harness racing in the Hunter and NSW.
"We would be hoping both sides of politics support it."
Mr Dumesny said they had identified "a number of sites" for the proposed relocation, and while he would not confirm where they are, the Herald understands Branxton just off the Hunter Expressway has been looked at for a new track. Venues NSW plans also mention moving the track to Cessnock.
In March 2020, the five mayors of Greater Newcastle wrote to the NSW government to express collective support to move harness racing from Broadmeadow to the Cessnock local government area.
"We do rely on a good number of horses from both the north and south of Newcastle," Mr Dumesny said.
"It will affect some people who live near Newcastle, they may have to travel further, but it will move closer to other people."
The CEO said while a new facility would be similar to the Newcastle track, a new site would provide an opportunity in the future for a state-of-the-art training centre.
The Newcastle track, which opened in 1989, is the state's second-most used behind Menangle. It is also used for touch football.
Mr Dumesny said they had a lease on the site until 2047, so they weren't in a rush to move, but were ready to if the relocation receives funding.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
