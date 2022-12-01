City of Newcastle and ACON Health shining a red spotlight on HIV on World AIDS Day

VIRTUAL elimination of HIV transmission in NSW is within reach by the end of the decade, thanks to strong awareness campaigns and initiatives that enable testing, treatment and prevention.
This World AIDS Day, City of Newcastle and ACON Health are proud to partner to shine a light on HIV to reduce stigma and discrimination and help achieve this goal.
As the sun sets on December 1, the City Hall clock tower will be illuminated red in solidarity with people living with HIV, and to remember those we have lost to AIDS-related illness.
That we are recording the lowest number of new HIV cases in NSW is enormously encouraging, and it represents movement towards our goal of effectively eliminating transmission.
This was not a vision we could have imagined 15 years ago, but recent advances in technology have made this a possibility.
Transmission rates are at their lowest levels in metropolitan areas, which are leading the way with a significant uptake of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a highly effective prevention drug.
The City Hall clock tower will be illuminated red in solidarity with people living with HIV, and to remember those we have lost to AIDS-related illness.
There is also growing support for a range of statewide and local services, including home testing kits such as You [TEST], LGBTQ+ inclusive sexual health clinics, access to PrEP and HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medicines, and rapid access to HIV treatment for newly diagnosed people.
However, regional cities such as Newcastle are not experiencing the same level of success, with a slower rate of decline in HIV notifications among gay-identifying men.
Several factors have contributed to this, including poorer access to convenient and confidential HIV prevention, testing and treatment services and sexual health education.
This is why it is so important for organisations such as City of Newcastle and ACON to lead by example and show support through initiatives like World AIDS Day to create a safe, inclusive and diverse community for all.
We must invest, at all levels of government and across the health and community services sectors, in training for healthcare providers, improved access to flexible HIV testing, and public displays of inclusion for people living with, or at risk of, HIV.
City of Newcastle has reaffirmed its support for sexuality and gender diverse people through embedding these principles in the Local Social Strategy and the Draft Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Strategy 2022-2026.
The city is also proud to support key community initiatives such as Newcastle Pride Festival, arts and cultural programs, and the raising of the Progress Pride Flag at City Hall.
In addition, Newcastle Libraries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACON to enhance LGBTQ+ inclusion and promote events at library branches from January, as well as provide safe sex supplies and information on sexual health testing.
Gender and sexual orientation discrimination continues to be a pervasive issue in our country, with one in four Australians citing major discrimination through unfair policy, law, treatment or practices.
According to the Australian Human Rights Commission, up to 11 per cent of Australians may have a diverse sexual orientation, sex, or gender identity. In Newcastle this equates to about 20,000 people.
Ongoing stigma and discrimination create barriers to accessing HIV testing and treatment, with about half of all people living with HIV in NSW reporting HIV related stigma or discrimination within the past 12 months.
Stigmatising assumptions within healthcare settings and the broader community are connected with sexual behaviours, gender identity, sex work, drug use, and HIV status.
This judgement can prevent people from accessing the health services and information that are essential to maintaining the health and wellbeing of individuals at risk of HIV and achieving our shared goal of eliminating HIV transmission.
So, if you see the clock tower illuminated red, or interact with one of the many City of Newcastle or ACON-supported LGBTQ+ inclusive activities and programs, let it serve as a timely reminder of how far we have come, and how far we still have to go.
Visit endinghiv.org.au to find out more about HIV testing, treatment and prevention.
To get involved in World AIDS Day, visit redribbonappeal.org.au.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.