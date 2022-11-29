Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle calls on NSW government and opposition to return waste levy to councils

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renewed call to return waste money to councils

City of Newcastle is paying $37 million in waste levy contributions, and receiving only $175,000 back to fund resource recovery projects, council analysis shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.