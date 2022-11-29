Newcastle Herald
Lauren Parker earns NSW Champions of Sport honour for third time

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
November 29 2022 - 4:30pm
Lauren Parker with her award on Monday night. Picture Supplied

Newcastle para-triathlete Lauren Parker was named Athlete of the Year with a Disability for a third time at the NSW Champions of Sport awards at Darling Harbour on Monday night.

