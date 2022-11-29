Lauren Parker earns NSW Champions of Sport honour for third time

Newcastle para-triathlete Lauren Parker was named Athlete of the Year with a Disability for a third time at the NSW Champions of Sport awards at Darling Harbour on Monday night.
Parker, who claimed the honour in 2018 and 2019, won her third world para-triathlon title last week in Abu Dhabi. The 33-year-old also this year became the first para-athlete to hold world championships in triathlon and ironman triathlon at the same time.
Also honoured at the gala dinner were Hunter football legends Craig Johnston and Joey Peters, who were among inductees into the NSW Hall of Champions. Brad Dalton (basketball), Phil Kearns (rugby union), Prashanth Sellathurai (gymnastics) and Liesl Tesch (wheelchair basketball and para-sailing) were others inducted.
Surfer Stephanie Gilmore was the other major winner, taking home the Athlete of the Year Award for the third time. Gilmore secured a record eighth world title in 2022.
Other winners were snowboard halfpipe competitor Valentino Guseli (Young Athlete of the Year) and swimmer Jasmine Greenwood (Young Athlete of the Year with a Disability). NRL premiers Penrith Panthers were named Team of the Year and the NSW Rugby League the Organisation of the Year.
Middle distance runner Janelle Delaney was Masters Athlete of the Year, while high jump mentor Alex Stewart was Coach of the Year. Cricket umpire Claire Polosak was Official of the Year, Volleyball NSW chief Baz Wedmaier was Administrator of the Year and the Para Matildas cerebral palsy football side was Team of the Year with a Disability.
Netball NSW claimed back-to-back Event of the Year titles with the management of the Netball NSW Senior State titles.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
