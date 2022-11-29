The National Basketball League says it is interested in "hearing more about" the proposed 11,000-seat Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Saturday that Venues NSW had completed a business case for the Hunter Park precinct, including a new indoor stadium to replace the city's ageing entertainment centre.
Newcastle basketball and netball officials said on Monday that a new stadium could be a game-changer in their efforts to establish national league teams in the Hunter.
NBL owner Larry Kestelman, who completed a stadium and property deal with the Tasmanian government two years ago to set up the Tasmanian JackJumpers franchise, has said the league could expand in coming years.
NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger told the Herald on Tuesday that the league was "always open to discussions with all governments around bringing games to regions who have NBL-standard venues".
"The proposition of a new 11,000-seat stadium in Newcastle is something we would be interested in hearing more about," he said.
"We want to keep growing the NBL and the game of basketball, and bringing the sport to new regions is paramount in achieving that goal.
"Newcastle has a strong NBL history, with the Newcastle Falcons competing in the league from 1979 to 1999 and the Hunter Pirates from 2003 to 2006."
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.