Maryland is set to welcome a new fenced off-leash dog park in plans for the western suburb on public exhibition.
The new puppy play area will be located at Maryland Drive Reserve adjacent to the existing unfenced, leash-free area and is set to include shelters with tables, informal sandstone seating, dog bubblers, trees, concrete pathways and a formalised car park with accessible parking.
A City of Newcastle concept design for the site incorporates two large, fenced areas that will provide separate spaces for different sized dogs to enjoy.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the project will be delivered in three stages, with the first fenced area and amenities expected to be complete by mid-2023.
"With more than 63,000 dogs registered in our city, we know Novocastrians are passionate about their canine companions and want spaces where their four-legged friends can safely exercise and mix with other pets," Cr Nelmes said.
"This new project at Maryland will provide a premier facility for dog lovers in our western suburbs, which is sure to be incredibly popular with pet owners who already make the most of the unfenced off-leash area within this reserve."
The Maryland Dog Park draft masterplan is on public exhibition until 5pm December 16. The community can have their say via City of Newcastle's website.
