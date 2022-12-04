Hollywood actor Geraldine Viswanathan and her childhood singing teacher, gospel vocalist Francine Bell, are co-hosts of this year's City of Newcastle Drama Association Awards.
Joining them on stage on December 10 at the CONDAs, as the event is known, will be ABC journalist Matthew Bevan.
The CONDA awards is Australia's longest continually running theatre awards program. This year there are a record 177 nominations, as theatre companies crammed in postponed productions from 2021 as well as new work scheduled for 2022.
As many as seven shows were staged at the same time on some weekends.
A new category has also been introduced to recognise the increasing participation of national actors brought in to Newcastle productions as guest performers.
"We produce world-class talent in this city and many local creative artists go on to achieve amazing careers around the world," association president Dr Shane Bransdon says.
"Geraldine began her career in Newcastle, studying at Hunter School of the Performing Arts. It is very generous of her to return to host the CONDA awards and celebrate the importance of local theatre in Newcastle. Her presence will inspire others and remind us all that careers in the industry are attainable."
Accustomed to working alongside the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, John Cena and Hugh Jackman, Newcastle-born Viswanathan is one of Australia's most in demand film and television exports. Her film credits include Blockers, The Package, Bad Education, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Hala and The Beanie Bubble.
She also stars in TBS series Miracle Workers alongside Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.
Viswanathan made it to The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen Talent list in 2018 and received the Rising Star Award at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. She was also a finalist for Australians in Film's prestigious Heath Ledger Scholarship in 2015.
She returned to Australia last week and has been spending time with her family at their Whitebridge home.
"I've never been to the CONDAs but I always heard about them growing up and have always wanted to go," she tells Weekender.
"I'm super pumped to be a part of the ceremony this year and support local theatre in my home town. There's so much talent in Newcastle and I can't wait to be amongst it."
This year Viswanathan was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association award and finished shooting a fourth season of Miracle Workers, which will premiere on Stan early next year.
"It felt really surreal to be nominated alongside living legends like Julia Roberts, Renee Zellwegger and Sarah Paulson. I was definitely in good company," she says.
"And I'm so excited about this season of Miracle Workers, it's a really fun and out-there one. It's set in a Mad Max-inspired post apocalypse world and is about domesticity and settling down during the end times. I can't wait for people to see it."
Viswanathan has also just finished shooting a "road trip comedy movie" with director Ethan Coen (one half of the Coen brothers) alongside Margaret Qualley, describing it as "an incredible experience ... it was amazing to work with one of the all-time greatest filmmakers".
Next year looks equally busy for Viswanathan as her star continues to rise.
"In 2023 I'll have some movies coming out - The Beanie Bubble (Apple TV+), Cat Person and the Ethan Coen movie, so lots of press and some secret projects I'm really excited about!"
Francine Bell has performed all over the world as a vocalist, and her drama credits include All Saints, Matrix Revolutions, The Wilde Girls (opposite Olivia Newton-John), and Superman Returns. She taught at The University of Newcastle Conservatorium for 10 years and has been heavily involved with the Sydney Eisteddfod; Schools Spectacular and Starstruck over the years. She is also the author of the book Lights! Camera! Action!.
Matthew Bevan is a Newcastle-born journalist who first performed in local theatre at the age of eight. Between 1997 and 2011 he was involved in dozens of amateur productions as a director, actor, and set, lighting and sound designer. He won a CONDA in 2009 and was this year named Australian podcast host of the year by Radio Today.
