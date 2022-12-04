Francine Bell has performed all over the world as a vocalist, and her drama credits include All Saints, Matrix Revolutions, The Wilde Girls (opposite Olivia Newton-John), and Superman Returns. She taught at The University of Newcastle Conservatorium for 10 years and has been heavily involved with the Sydney Eisteddfod; Schools Spectacular and Starstruck over the years. She is also the author of the book Lights! Camera! Action!.