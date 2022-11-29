Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Varroa mite in Lochinvar as NSW Department of Primary Industries expands red zone

By Matt Carr
Updated November 30 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lochinvar varroa mite cases expand red zone for second time in a week

VARROA mite cases continue to pop up in new parts of the Hunter, with Lochinvar emerging as the newest area of concern for the unwanted parasite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.